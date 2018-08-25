JUST IN
Indra Nooyi to get Asia Game Changer award by global cultural organisation

Nooyi leads a group of other revolutionary women as Asia Society's Game Changers at a time when their issues & voices are at the forefront of public discourse

Press Trust of India 

PepsiCo, pepsi, Indra Nooyi, Nooyi
File photo of Indra Nooyi, Indian-American PepsiCo CEO

PepsiCo's India-born CEO Indra Nooyi will be honoured with the Game Changer of the Year award by a global cultural organisation in recognition of her business achievements, humanitarian record and advocacy for women and girls around the world.

The 2018 Asia Game Changer Awards will be given in October to individuals and institutions who have broken barriers, defined courage, worked miracles, and in turn inspired their fellow citizens of the world.

"Indra Nooyi is truly a transformational leader," said Asia Society President and CEO Josette Sheeran. “In my United Nations work, I have witnessed firsthand her humanitarian leadership, as she steered Pepsi's life-saving collaboration with the United Nations on food, nutrition, global water, climate, and women's empowerment issues.”

Nooyi leads a group of other revolutionary women as Asia Society's Game Changers at a time when their issues and voices are at the forefront of public discourse.
