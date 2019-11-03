Industrialist and son of Modinagar's founder, K K Modi passes away

The scion of one of the oldest business families in the country - the Modi family - and the eldest son of late Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi (founder of the city of Modinagar), Krishan Kumar Modi passed away on Saturday. He was 79.

K K Modi served as the chairman of Modi Enterprises, which includes companies like Godfrey Phillips, Indofil Industries and Modicare. Modi Enterprises has interests in education, agriculture, tea and beverages among others. Modi was also a former chairman of

Modi's eldest son, Lalit Modi, is an Indian businessman. He was the first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2005–10.