INX Media case: Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till September 2

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday extended the custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till September 2, when the Supreme Court is slated to hear Chidambaram’s plea against him being sent into the custody of the probe agency. The former union minister has been in the custody of the probe agency since August 21.

During the arguments on Friday, sought Chidambaram’s custody for an additional five days as he had only been partially interrogated until now. This, however, miffed the court a little, and it sought to know as to why the probe agency had not sought Chidambaram’s custody for 15 days at the very beginning on August 21.

In its reply, the said that though Chidambaram was being questioned for close to 10 hours every day, he was taking a lot of time to answer the queries put to him.

On Wednesday, Chidambaram through his counsels had offered to remain in CBI’s custody till September 2. The offer by the former finance minister came during a hearing on his plea challenging a Delhi high court order, which had denied him anticipatory bail in a case of alleged money launder in INX Media’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals.

A two judge Bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice A S Bopanna has reserved its order after hearing Chidambaram’s as well as ED’s counsels for four days. The court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on September 5.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing Chidambaram, and his son Karti Chidambaram’s role in the alleged discrepancies in the FIPB approvals of INX Media. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the said FIPB clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.