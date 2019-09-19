INX Media case: Chidambaram to remain in Tihar jail till October 3

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the city extended the judicial custody of former finance minister till October 3 in case related to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals for INX Media. The court, however, accepted Chidambaram’s plea to be given a chair and a pillow, as the former union minister said he was suffering from back pain.

Noting that there had been no change in circumstances and that Chidambaram had already moved a regular bail plea before the Delhi High Court, the special CBI court on Thursday said that the former union minister must remain in Tihar jail till October 3.

“It is not a case where no case is made out against the accused. The investigation is still in progress. The accused has already applied for the bail before the Delhi high court. Therefore as per understanding of this court, the judicial remand of the accused has to be extended. Accordingly, the judicial remand of the accused is extended till October 3,” the court said.

Chidambaram’s counsel senior advocate Kapil Sibal tried persuading the court that there was no need for further custody, as the former was suffering from ailments such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, impaired glycaemia, and had also lost weight in jail. The plea however was not accepted by the CBI court.

Apart from chair and pillow, the lower court has already allowed Chidambaram plea to take his spectacles, medicines to Tihar jail, where he is currently lodges. Chidambaram’s plea for a bathroom with western toilet, separate jail cell and his 'Z' security personnel was also allowed on September 5 by the lower CBI court.

Chidambaram had been arrested by the CBI on August 22 by the CBI after the Delhi High Court had refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case related to INX Media. He was subsequently first remanded to police custody for 14 days and later to judicial custody for 14 days, which ended on Thursday.