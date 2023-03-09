JUST IN
Business Standard

IPL 2023: Star Sports releases first campaign video, "Shor on, Game on!"

In a statement speaking about the campaign, the company stated that the video is a tribute to cricket fans who bring life to the game through their excitement and joy

Topics
Indian Premier League | KL Rahul | Hardik Pandya

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ipl
Data from STAR India’s regulatory filing for 2020-21 shows it made Rs 4,670 crore from subscriptions in 2020-21

Disney Star-owned Star Sports has launched the first campaign for the Tata Indian Premier League 2023. The campaign has been titled "Shor on, Game on!" It features Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul.

Talking about the campaign, the company said that the video is based on the "passion, excitement, and togetherness of fans watching the league fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament."

The campaign video features three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat.

In a statement speaking about the campaign, the company stated that the video is a tribute to cricket fans who bring life to the game through their excitement and joy. The statement emphasised the nature of the game and said that this is a big-screen phenomenon that is best watched together.

Citing Star Sports, Mint reported that they plan to introduce more films featuring cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja, along with the winner of their contest, Fan Banega Star.

The league is set to begin at the end of March. The first match will pit the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings against each other. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will broadcast around 410 matches. The media rights for the same were sold for Rs 48,390 crore.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 12:39 IST

