IPL viewership increases by 12% to 462 mn across TV, digital this year

With nail-biting last-ball thrillers and last-over finishes, the 12th season of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) managed to keep the viewers glued to their TV sets. This was coupled with Star India’s robust distribution and telecast strategy, making this tournament the most viewed IPL ever
- The tournament was telecast in 8 languages which resulted in overall reach increasing by 12 per cent in 2018. Reach for the tournament was 462 million across TV and digital
- TV viewership also saw an increase with IPL 2019 registering 27.3 million viewers in terms of average impressions
- Total consumption in terms of total time spent watching the tournament increased from 300 billion minutes in 2018 to 338 billion minutes this year
- Pockets of viewers showed growth in viewership, including adult male viewers. Viewership among kids showed most growth at 27 per cent, which the broadcaster attributes to its strategy of programming weekend feeds that catered specially to the family audiences
- The Hindi-speaking market (HSM) saw maximum growth in both reach and consumption (2019 over 2018). This was a market that has seen some attrition in viewership in 2018
