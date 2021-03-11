ISRO, Japanese space agency join hands to monitor air quality

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have decided to join hands to take up activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data.

A bilateral meeting between and JAXA was held today on virtual mode. Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, Department of Space and Dr. Hiroshi YAMAKAWA, President, JAXA led their respective delegations.

Apart from reviewing on-going cooperation in earth observation, lunar cooperation and satellite navigation, both sides have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in space situational awareness and professional exchange programme.

Both agencies signed an Implementing arrangement for collaborative activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data.