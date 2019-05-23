Isro launches new earth observation satellite; to be used for surveillance

(Radar Imaging Satellite-2B), an earth observation satellite, was placed into orbit early on Wednesday by the (Isro).

It was launched at 5:30 am from the at Sriharikota, off the southern Andhra coast, about 100 km from here. About 15 minutes into flight, the rocket placed into orbit.

Chairman K Sivan said: “This is an important mission for India. It is an excellent satellite, with hi-fi earth observation (capabilities).”

says the application would help agriculture and forestry, and also support disaster management. Experts say the satellite would also be used for military surveillance. The life is around five years. It can take pictures even under cloudy conditions. An earlier one, RISAT-2, has been used to monitor activities in camps across the border in Pakistan.