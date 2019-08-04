ISRO releases first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2

-
ALSO READ
Chandrayaan-2 launch highlights: Isro chief hails historic day for India
Isro's Chandrayaan-2 to land on Moon by September 6: All you should know
In pictures: Isro successfully launches second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan-2 launch to take place between July 9-16: ISRO chief
We bounced back with flying colors after earlier snag: Isro chief Sivan
-
Space agency ISRO on Sunday released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.
The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.
#Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT pic.twitter.com/1XKiFCsOsR — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019
Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:29 UT pic.twitter.com/IsdzQtfMRv
"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU