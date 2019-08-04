JUST IN
ISRO releases first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II

Press Trust of India 

GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ISRO
Space agency ISRO on Sunday released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

