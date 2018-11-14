Isro's heaviest rocket carrying GSAT-29 communication satellite launched

Indian Research Organisation's (ISRO) heaviest Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) was successfully launched from the port on Wednesday. The is carrying India’s high throughput communication satellite, GSAT-29.

The rocket, weighing about 640 tonne and 43.4 metre tall, blasted off from the second launch pad at Centre near Chennai at 5.08 pm on Wednesday.

GSLV Mk III-D2 is the second developmental flight of GSLV Mark-III. It would place the 3,423 kg satellite GSAT-29 satellite in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) 16 minutes after the blast off.

The satellite would be placed in its final (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system. It may take few days after separation from launcher to reach its orbital slot, said

GSLV Mk III is the fifth generation launch vehicle developed by and it is designed to place a satellite of up to 4,000 kgs in GTO. had launched a similar in June 2017.

Another rocket, with a 3.7 tonne dummy payload, was launched in 2014 to test its in-flight structural stability and aerodynamics.

India presently has two operational rockets -- the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and GSLV-Mk II -- with a lift-off mass of 415 tonne and a carrying capacity of 2.5 tonnes.

While PSLV proved has one of the most reliable launch vehicles globally, foreign customers are yet to come for GSLV-Mk II rocket. The GSLV-Mk III, when it graduates from its development flight status to operational flight status, may look at flying heavier foreign satellites.

GSLV Mk III is designed to carry 4 tonne class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tonness to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.

GSAT-29

The rocket launched today carries a GSAT-29 which is a multibeam, multiband communication satellite weighing 3423 kgs. The spacecraft will be located at 55 degrees east longitude and designed for a mission life of 10 years.

GSAT-29 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas. In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites.

This is the 33rd communication satellite built by Isro.