Isro's IN-SPACe to be set up as single-window nodal agency for pvt sector

The proposed IN- (Indian Promotion and Authorisation Centre) will be a single-window nodal agency for enabling and regulating activities and the use of facilities by the private sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has said.

IN-SPACe will have a Chairman, technical experts for space activities, safety specialists, experts from academia and industries, legal and strategic experts from other departments, and members of the PMO and MEA, Government of India, said. The space agency released a detailed structure of IN-SPACe and its proposed activities.

Last month, the Cabinet cleared IN-SPACe as a separate vertical for permitting and regulating the activities of private industry in the space sector.

It will be established as a single-window nodal agency, with its own cadre, which will permit and oversee the following activities of NGPEs (Non-Government Private Entities).

IN-SPACe responsibilities include space activities such as building of launch vehicles and satellites and providing space-based services as per the definition of space activities, sharing of space infrastructure and premises under Isro's control.

Other functions include establishment of temporary facilities within Isro-controlled premises, setting up of new space infrastructure and facilities by NGPEs.

It will also be responsible for the initiation of launch campaigns and actual launch, based on readiness of the vehicle and spacecraft systems. Besides, it will monitor the construction, operation and control of spacecraft for registration as Indian satellites by NGPEs, usage of spacecraft data and rolling out of space-based services.

IN-SPACe will draw up an integrated launch manifesto considering the requirements for ISRO, NSIL (NewSpace India Ltd) and NGPEs based on priorities and readiness level. It will work out a suitable mechanism for promotion and hand-holding, sharing of technology and expertise to encourage participation of NGPEs in space activities, said

In order to carry out the space activities, capital-intensive, high technology facilities will be required by NGPEs. These facilities, spread across various Isro Centres, shall be permitted for use by NGPEs.

In order to have smooth interaction with industries and handhold them to develop new technologies, an ISRO-industry interface mechanism will be established. Through this mechanism, Isro will share its experiences on quality and reliability protocols, documentation, testing procedures etc.

Isro will also identify areas to offer challenges to industries in new domains of technology. The shortlisted proposals will be promoted for part funding by the government through established channels. Announcement of opportunity for selected science and exploration missions to private industries will also be carried out through this mechanism. The industries will be encouraged and nurtured through this mechanism to reach the global levels of technology. This will enable them to compete for a larger share in the global space market.

In specific cases, proof-of-concept demonstration for new devices will be carried out by ISRO and industries will be roped-in, through NSIL, for mass production, said in the brief.