Isro to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote education in STEM

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across the country.

The Department of Space (DOS) and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, announced that out of 100 ATLs, adopted 45 in phase 1 on January 11 and the remaining 55 will be adopted soon, to promote education in STEM, space education and space technology related innovation for school students.

An Atal Tinkering Lab provides activity-based learning in the identified schools across the country where young minds can give shape to their ideas for societal problems. It also fosters entrepreneurship and innovation, enabling over 3 million students between class VI to class XII to acquire a problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset.

K Sivan, secretary, DOS and Chairman, Isro, expressed hope that the step would help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among school kids. "With today’s adoption, distributed geographically in line with ISRO’s presence across the country in the form of various centers, the organisation is taking a small step in engagi/ng with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat", Sivan said. He said, "Scientists and engineers from centers, in close coordination with Capacity Building Programme Office, Headquarters, shall actively mentor the kids as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs - encouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreading awareness about outer space activities."

He also announced that students involved in these ATLs would be invited as guests to witness future launches from Sriharikota.