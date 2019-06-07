J&K encounter: Four militants of Jaish-e- Mohammad killed in Pulwama

-
Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
The militants were killed at Panjran in south Kashmir, a police official said.
He said the operation, which began Thursday evening, was over.
The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.
On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about presence of the militants there.
A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.
He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.
