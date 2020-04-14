Jamia student sent to 2-day police custody for 'role' in anti-CAA violence

Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) media coordinator Safoora Zargar was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court, days after she was arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad in February. The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested her on Saturday, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy leading to riots.

Zargar, who is an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, is now in the custody of Delhi Police Special Cell.

A senior police officer told PTI that during investigation by the local police (who arrested her on Saturday) some facts emerged and they have to be corroborated with the ongoing probe by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. . The Special Cell obtained a production warrant from a city court where she was produced by the local police.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi's address at 10 am today; India cases hit 10,453 Zargar has been accused of obstructing the road near Jaffrabad metro station in February during an anti-CAA stir, police said. . In the first week of April, the Special Cell arrested a student of Jamia Milia Islamia for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi. . Meeran Haider (35), a PhD student at Jamia, is the president of RJD youth wing''s Delhi unit. . Following the protest at Jaffrabad metro station, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA agitators in the area in February-end that snowballed into a communal riot in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 people.