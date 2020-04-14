- Covid-19: 7.4 mn bank accounts to be credited with Rs 1,500 in Telangana
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi's address at 10 am today; India cases hit 10,453
Coronavirus lockdown extension update: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India have reached 10,453, and the global tally of infections has reached 1,924,620. Catch Covid-19 LIVE updates here
Coronavirus cases in India: The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends today. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 10 am today, he is expected to talk about a possible extension of the nationwide lockdown. The total number of confirmed corona cases in India has reached 10,453, and fatalities 358, according to Worldometer. With 1,985 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country, while Madhya Pradesh has the highest death rate among all Indian states.
Globally, 119,682 people have died from Covid-19 and confirmed infections have reached 1,924,618.
Coronavirus update country-wise: The US has recorded 586,941 coronavirus cases and its death toll stands at 23,640. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said outbreak in his country is bad and getting worse. In war-torn Libya, residents are facing a dire choice — stay home or flee missiles.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
