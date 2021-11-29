Japan to bar foreign visitors to prevent the spread of Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Soft-spoken consensus builder Fumio Kishida to become Japan's PM
Tracking the rise of Fumio Kishida, Japan's new prime minister
Japan PM vows to step up defence amid growing threats from China, N Korea
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
Markets have over-reacted to Omicron Covid variant; buy the dips: Analysts
-
Japan said on Monday it would bar entry to foreigners to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, joining Israel in the strictest border measures yet since the variant's discovery.
"In order to avoid a worst-case scenario and as an emergency precautionary measure, Japan will first of all ban the entry of foreigners into the country from midnight on Nov. 30," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
Japanese returnees from a number of specified nations would have to quarantine in designated facilities, he added.
The move marked a rapid escalation of restrictions since Friday when Japan said it would tighten border controls on people arriving from six African nations.
It comes just a few weeks after Kishida's administration eased quarantine measures on foreign business travellers to help boost the economy.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that deciding the severity level of Omicron, identified first in South Africa, could take "days to several weeks" in the absence of information that its symptoms differed from those of other variants.
Japan has not detected any Omicron cases so far. One traveller from Namibia was found to be positive for the coronavirus, and further tests were being conducted to find out if it was from the new variant, Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said in a separate press conference.
Nations around the world have enacted various border curbs since the WHO dubbed Omicron a "variant of concern." But until Kishida's announcement, Israel had been the only country to ban all foreigners.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU