John Kerry to push India on net zero target ahead of global climate meet

U.S. climate envoy is in New Delhi this week to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to boost its climate ambitions as it considers announcing a net zero target ahead of a virtual summit later this month.

The visit comes ahead of a meeting of leaders from 40 nations organized by U.S. President Joe Biden that will run from April 22-23 aimed at galvanizing efforts to commit to more ambitious climate change mitigation targets, at a time of rising pressure on nations to consider net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets after China announced its plan last year.

“A key focus for our administration is supporting and encouraging India’s decarbonization efforts through clean, zero, and low-carbon investment, and supporting India in mitigating its fossil energy use,” the U.S. embassy in New Delhi said in a statement on Monday. Kerry’s 10-day Asia trip is “for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate,” it said.

India Considers 2050 Net-Zero Target, a Decade Before China

India, the world’s third-biggest emitter, has come under pressure to make a net-zero pledge ahead of this year’s global climate talks in Glasgow in November. Signatories of the Paris Agreement are expected to boost their commitments to slow global warming after China -- the biggest polluter and India’s rival -- won praise for setting a 2060 net-zero target in September. The U.S. plans to announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target ahead of Biden’s April 22-23 summit.

Biden’s Invites to Virtual Climate Summit Include Putin, Xi

Kerry -- in India after stopping at Abu Dhabi -- is expected to meet government officials, companies and non-government organizations for consultations. There were no details of the meetings scheduled during Kerry’s visit from either Washington or New Delhi. Kerry will travel to Bangladesh from New Delhi before heading back to the U.S. on April 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted President Biden’s invitation to attend the Leaders’ Summit on Climate to be held virtually, according to the Indian foreign ministry.