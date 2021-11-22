JPC members record dissent towards parts of Personal Data Protection law

In a dissent note to the chairman of the joint parliamentary committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh has urged that the government should not be given sweeping powers that keeps it out of the purview of the proposed legislation.
Ramesh, in his submission, has said the PDP Bill, 2019 “assumes that the constitutional right to privacy arises only where operations and activities of private companies are concerned. Governments and government agencies are treated as a separate privileged class whose operations and activities are always in the public interest and individual privacy considerations are secondary”.
The specific opposition made by the MP relate to Section 35 of the proposed legislation, which has been in the making since 2018.
Ramesh says in his dissent note that the said Section provides “unbridled power” to the Central government to exempt any government agency from the entire Act.
He had proposed instead, that the government seek Parliamentary approval for exempting any government agencies from the Act.
The other section referenced in the note is Section 12(a)(i) which creates exceptions for government and government agencies from the provisions of consent.
Ramesh says he had suggested these exemptions be made less sweeping and less automatic.
Other members of the JPC, including Manish Tewari, Mahua Moitra, Vivek Tankha, Amar Patnaik, and Derek O’Brien have also placed their dissent towards sections of the Bill.
