Justice B V Nagarathna: Stickler for law who will break a glass ceiling

Engalaguppe Chatra is a small, nondescript village in Karnataka’s Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district. But it has the distinction of sending to the at least one (CJI) – so far. One of its sons, Justice ES Venkataramiah, was for six months in 1989. If all goes well, his daughter, Bangalore Venkataramiah Nagarathna (60) could become in 2027 – the first woman to reach that position, though only for 36 days, but the first father-daughter duo to occupy the post.