Kamini Lau, who upheld the right to protest, is a no-nonsense judge

The courtroom of additional sessions judge Kamini Lau at Tis Hazari wears the look of a typical official space as a crowd waits patiently for the final order on the bail application of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Clerks record testimonies of people in other cases, while a few policemen, lawyers and journalists chat among themselves. A day earlier, on January 14, judge Lau’s dressing-down of the Delhi Police and assertion of the jailed leader's constitutional right to protest peacefully created a frisson of excitement among those who have been raising their voices ...