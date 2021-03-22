Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee named top winners at 67th National Film Awards

Bollywood star was named best actress for her roles in "Manikarnika" and "Panga" at the announcement of the 67th Film Awards on Monday.

Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour for their roles in "Bhonsle" and "Asuran", respectively.

Director Priyadarshan's Malayalam film "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" was declared the best feature film and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named best director for Hindi film "Bahattar Hoorain" by the Film Award jury, headed by filmmaker N Chandra, who said they judged the movies "not as gods but as parents".

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Chhichhore" was adjudged the best Hindi film. The award for the best film on social issues went to Marathi film "Anandi Gopal", the Nargis Dutt award for Integration was given to"Taj Mahal" and the best popular providing wholesome entertainment was given to the Telugu film "Maharshi". The Indira Gandhi award for first film went to Malayalam film "Helen" by Mathukutty Xavier.