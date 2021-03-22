Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee named top winners at 67th National Film Awards

-
ALSO READ
BJP in a double bind over striking a balance between Sushant, Kangana
Sushant case: Deshmukh cites AIIMS report to seek apology; BJP slams him
No conclusion reached in Rajput death case, all aspects being probed: CBI
Media trial hinders justice: HC on Sushant Singh death case coverage
Despite crises, India fixes its gaze on Sushant Singh Rajput's death
-
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in "Manikarnika" and "Panga" at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday.
Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour for their roles in "Bhonsle" and "Asuran", respectively.
Director Priyadarshan's Malayalam film "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" was declared the best feature film and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named best director for Hindi film "Bahattar Hoorain" by the National Film Award jury, headed by filmmaker N Chandra, who said they judged the movies "not as gods but as parents".
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Chhichhore" was adjudged the best Hindi film. The award for the best film on social issues went to Marathi film "Anandi Gopal", the Nargis Dutt award for National Integration was given to"Taj Mahal" and the best popular providing wholesome entertainment was given to the Telugu film "Maharshi". The Indira Gandhi award for first film went to Malayalam film "Helen" by Mathukutty Xavier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU