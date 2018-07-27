Karunanidhi is recovering, infection and fever coming down: says M K Stalin

Working President M K Stalin on Friday said that his father and Supremo is recovering.

Speaking to reporters outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, Stalin said "Infection and fever are coming down."

M K Azhagiri, former Union Minister and Stalin's elder brother also said that his father was recovering. He was speaking to reporters after meeting his father.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswamy, told reporters at Salem Airport that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior Ministers who visited Karunanidhi's house on Thursday were informed Karunanidhi is recovering.

Stalin thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President and others for enquiring about his father's health.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu is expected to reach Karunanidhi's house on Friday.

Stalin on his twitter account said "Thalaivar (referring to his father) is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words.”

Leaders of several other parties also enquired about Karunanidhi’s health after it was revealed that the 94-year-old veteran leader was suffering from urinary tract infection and is being treated at his residence in Chennai.

Kauvery Hospital, which is monitoring his health, said on Thursday that there was a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.

"He is currently being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at home," Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.