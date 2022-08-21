Kashmiri Pandits: A vulnerable, yet safe minority in J&K, shows govt data

are a vulnerable minority in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). In many cases, hunted down and killed by infiltrators. Last week, two brothers of one family were shot dead. Although government statistics - as presented in the Rajya Sabha (RS) in July - show there has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks (from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021), attacks on Pandits have continued.

According to Minister of State for Home Nitayanand Rai, who answered questions in the RS during the just-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, during the last few months (May-July), two incidents of attack on were reported in J&K, in which one person was killed and another injured.

He added that between nullification of on August 5, 2019, until July 9 this year, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians were killed by terrorists in J&K. Of the 118 civilians killed, five were and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities. No pilgrim was killed during this period.

Several measures have been taken to ensure the safety of minorities in the Valley. These include a robust security and Intelligence grid, day-and-night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at Nakas, and deployment of road opening party at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.

According to the minister, under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided government jobs in different departments of the Government of J&K in the Valley. According to records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the Valley during this period.