JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » Aviation » News

Internet speed to power: Weekly indicators show economy is picking up
Business Standard

Keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible: DGCA tells airlines

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown

Topics
DGCA | Civil Aviation Ministry | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The crew members of the special Air India flight for London arrive at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. Photo: PTI
The domestic flights were suspended in March due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats are kept vacant to the extent possible.

However, if a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load "then additional protective equipment like the wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards" must be provided to that passenger in addition to three-layered face mask and face shield, said the DGCA order.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by non-scheduled and private operators including fixed-wing, helicopters, and microlight aircraft to resume from May 25.

The domestic flights were suspended in March due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31.

Despite resumption of services, concerns remained. Occupancy of aircraft has remained around 50-55 per cent. While the domestic services have resumed in a calibrated manner, international air travel still remains suspended in the country.
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY