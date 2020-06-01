Keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible: DGCA tells airlines

-
ALSO READ
Aarogya Setu must, cabin baggage barred: rules ready for resuming flights
How flights will operate after the lockdown is lifted
Day 1 of flights resumption: Airlines walk an extra mile to ensure safe ops
DGCA suspends Iranian flights to India over novel coronavirus outbreak
Domestic, intl flights suspended till May 3 as Covid-19 lockdown continues
-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked airlines to allot seats in flights in such a manner that middle seats are kept vacant to the extent possible.
However, if a flyer has been allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load "then additional protective equipment like the wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards" must be provided to that passenger in addition to three-layered face mask and face shield, said the DGCA order.
India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by non-scheduled and private operators including fixed-wing, helicopters, and microlight aircraft to resume from May 25.
The domestic flights were suspended in March due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31.
BREAKING: Indian aviation regulator tweaks law on middle seat seating in aircraft following rap from Supreme Court:— Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) June 1, 2020
Attempt should be made to keep middle seat empty. If it's not possible due to high load, flyer should be provided with "WRAP-AROUND GOWN"#aviation #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FLmIAQDgyT
Despite resumption of services, concerns remained. Occupancy of aircraft has remained around 50-55 per cent. While the domestic services have resumed in a calibrated manner, international air travel still remains suspended in the country.