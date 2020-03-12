Kejriwal declares coronavirus epidemic in Delhi, shuts schools and colleges

Schools, colleges and cinema halls in Delhi will be closed till March 31 to protect people from the coronavirus, said Chief Minister on Thursday.

Kejriwal declared an epidemic in Delhi and said all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls, will be compulsory disinfected.

His announcement is among a range of measures authorities across India are taking to stem the disease that till now has had 73 cases.

PM Narendra Modi announced earlier that he had asked his ministers not to travel abroad. "Say no to panic, say yes to precautions," he said on Twitter, urging people to avoid "non-essential travel".

The union government on Wednesday suspended all tourist and medical visas till April 15. It asked Indians to avoid foreign travel, and said they could be quarantined for 14 days on their return. It also asked non-resident Indians (NRIs) to avoid travelling to India. Visa-free travel facility granted to non-OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.