Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 164, PM Modi to visit the state today

The death toll due to the and heavy in has risen to 164 since August 8, while almost 223,000 people from 52,856 families are currently in relief camps. State Chief Minister Pinarayi said that the situation continues to be serious and that thousands are stuck at their homes in four districts, as water levels are yet to recede.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, said, "The situation continues to be critical. While the rain has stopped in some places, in many others it is raining heavily." He said he spoke to and Defence Minister this morning, adding that Centre is extending whatever support the State seeks.

The is expected to visit the state this evening, to take stock of the situation.

The four districts in the southern and central parts of the State -- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur -- are still inundated and thousands are stuck inside their homes. Efforts are on to evacuate all of them during day time on Friday and provide and water to those stranded. A total of 1,568 relief camps are currently operational.

There has been an increase in the number of helicopters and boats deployed for rescue operations and still more forces are expected to join. Around 42 teams from the Army and Navy, along with over 20 helicopters and hundreds of boats are currently involved in rescue operations across the State.



The is working in 28 locations and the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 39 teams so far. Another 14 NDRF teams are expected to join the rescue mission. NDRF has rescued over 4,000 people while Navy has rescued 550, he added.

The districts of Idukki and Wayanad, which bore the brunt of the disaster the past few days, are seeing lower rainfall now. While Water is receding from cities like Ranni, which was inundated in the past 48 hours, the level in Periyar and Chalakkudi rivers is yet to come down.

Around 100,000 have been stocked from the Centre's processing division and victuals are also available from the DRDO. Steps to ensure availability of drinking water in flood-affected areas have also been taken. The government is collating data from various places in every four hours to decide on the next action plan.



A high-level committee is meeting twice a day to take stock of the situation and monitor rescue operations. All districts have been declared flood-affected and there have been demands from various political parties to declare the situation as a calamity.