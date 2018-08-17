Kerala floods LIVE: 324 lives lost, tweets CM; Kochi metro back on track

Southern Railway dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks being moved from Chennai to Erode. Water will be dispatched to Kerala. #WATCH: Boats being used to rescue people in a flood-hit market in Alappuzha city. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/E0iMpbYdlV — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018 Alappuzha: Flooding continues in several areas affecting normal life across the city. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/GbMiJUovZo — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018 Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected. Donate to https://t.co/FjYFEdOsyl #StandWithKerala. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018 We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018 Some heart wrenching stuff coming out from the #KeralaFloods , nature has unleashed it's fury at full tilt. My time line will be all over with helpline and flood relief details, please do not mind and try and see if you can contribute in any small way. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 17, 2018

Unprecedented rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, and have brought the coastal state to a standstill. "As many as 324 people have lost their lives due to rains, floods and landslides," tweeted chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, while 2,11,000 people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods, and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged.

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops and highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.





Here are the latest updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation