Kerala floods LIVE: 324 lives lost, tweets CM; Kochi metro back on track

LIVE: Kerala floods worst in 100 years; 324 lives lost, tweets Kerala CM
Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 164, PM Modi to visit the state today
Crop loss in one week of Kerala rains estimated to be around Rs 550 million
Letter to BS: Kerala is going through the worst calamity in recent history
In pics: Kerala battered by heavy rains, death toll reaches 26
Southern Railway dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks being moved from Chennai to Erode. Water will be dispatched to Kerala. #WATCH: Boats being used to rescue people in a flood-hit market in Alappuzha city. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/E0iMpbYdlV — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018 Alappuzha: Flooding continues in several areas affecting normal life across the city. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/GbMiJUovZo — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018 Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected. Donate to https://t.co/FjYFEdOsyl #StandWithKerala. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018 We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018 Some heart wrenching stuff coming out from the #KeralaFloods , nature has unleashed it's fury at full tilt. My time line will be all over with helpline and flood relief details, please do not mind and try and see if you can contribute in any small way. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 17, 2018
