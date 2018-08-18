Kerala floods: PM Modi's aerial survey called off due to inclement weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey in flood-hit Kerala was called off on Saturday due to inclement weather.

While the PM's helicopter returned to Kochi Naval air base, local sources informed that his return to Delhi could also be delayed as there is water on the Kochi airport runway.

Early in the day, held a high-level meeting with officials and reviewed the flood situation in the state. He is expected to chair a review meet with the Army and Navy later today.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night, reached Kochi to conduct a survey of flood-affected areas on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister said that over 82,442 people were rescued on Friday by 8 pm and over 314,000 from around 70,085 families have been settled in as many as 2,094 camps across the state, he said.

Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur are the worst-affected districts in the state.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places across the state over the weekend.