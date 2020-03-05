Kerala records best tourist arrivals in 24 yrs in 2019, earns Rs 45,010 cr

last year recorded its highest growth rate in in more than two decades, attracting around 1.96 crore domestic and foreign visitors after "horrendous, unprecedented floods".

Total earnings from stood at Rs 45,010.69 crore, a 24.14 per cent increase from 2018. The total number of tourists was pegged at 1,95,74,004, of whom there were 1,83,84,233 domestic tourists and 11,89,771 visitors from abroad. In 2018, the number of tourists visiting was 1,67,01,068 (domestic tourists 1,56,04,661 and foreign tourists 10,96,407).

The growth rate in the inflow of domestic tourists was 17.81 per cent while for the foreign tourist arrivals, it was 8.52 per cent.

“We have bounced back with great vigour after suffering unprecedented floods and torrential rains for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. This is the highest growth rate since 1996. Our figures show that there was a very significant increase in the footfalls from May 2019 and it prevailed till the end of the year,” said Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday.

“We are optimistic about sustaining the growth momentum this year also but it will depend on how quickly the world finds a solution to the problem of Corona virus outbreak,” he said.

Total foreign exchange earnings (FEE) from tourism crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time, touching a figure of Rs 10,271.06 crore and registering a growth of 17.19 per cent over the previous year.

“We were able to overcome the horrendous consequences of unprecedented floods in double-quick time. The damaged infrastructure was repaired swiftly, and we were able to send out a strong message to tourists across the globe that is ready to embrace them with its famed hospitality and charm,” said P Bala Kiran, director of tourism.