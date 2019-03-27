KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019, decision on Cong-AAP tie-up, more: Top news of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From match to Priyanka's Ayodhya rally, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. members to take oath of office today

All eight newly appointed members of anti-corruption ombudsman will take oath of office on Wednesday, officials said Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the country's first

Read on... Former Chief Justices of different high courts -- Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari -- besides sitting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Ajay Kumar Tripathi were appointed as judicial members in the Lokpal.

2. Decision on alliance with AAP likely to be taken by today

The decision on a proposed alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is "likely" to be taken on Wednesday by party president Rahul Gandhi, a senior party leader said.

Read on... The AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko on Tuesday said detailed discussions on the issue have taken place with the Congress president, who is currently in Rajasthan and his final word on the decision is awaited.

3. to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday

Congress General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, would be visiting the temple town of Ayodhya today, a party leader said.

Read on... Gandhi will take the Kaifiyat Express from New Delhi on Tuesday to reach Ayodhya on Wednesday morning.

4. TRS working prez to launch intensive campaign from March 27

The ruling TRS working president K T Rama Rao would undertake hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana from Wednesday till April 9, the last day of canvassing in the state. Telangana goes to polls in the first phase on April 11. Rama Rao would participate in roadshows and public meetings in various constituencies, TRS sources said.

Read on... Rama Rao, son of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has already addressed party's preparatory meetings for the elections.

5. Robert Vadra's interim protection from arrest ends today

A Delhi court Monday extended Robert Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 27 in a money laundering case.

Read on... Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, denied all allegations against him and said that Vadra has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court. Vadra has been alleged of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

6. Five-judge Constitution bench to hear challenge to important cases

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from Wednesday important cases related to land acquisition, structuring of tribunals and whether lawmakers enjoy immunity from prosecution for accepting bribes to vote in Parliament or an Assembly.

Read on... The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will also comprise Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.