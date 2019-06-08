Knitting a livelihood: This design studio helps women become self reliant

Sunita Tiwari of Uttarakhand used to work with a pharmaceutical company counting medicines bottles, day in and day out. It was not something that interested her particularly but an economic necessity: the sheer pressure of supporting her family .

But Tiwari sought opportunities that both earned her an income and also gave her job satisfaction. Amazingly, the solution was something that she had never considered a vocation: the job of a knitter with a design studio in Almora, Uttarakhand. Like all women who have grown up in the hill areas, Sunita was taught knitting when she was a ...