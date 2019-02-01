Kumbh's Laxmi: How transgender activist came to head famed Kinnar Akhara

In Sector 12 of the Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi’s Kinnar Akhara is quite a tourist spot. “Yeh raha Kinnar Akhara, chalejaao (This is the Kinnar Akhara, go inside),” beams a saffron-clad sadhu. Tripathi’s is the first transgender collective to find representation at an ultra-conservative Hindu extravaganza.

Inside, under a large tent, five transgender women, all part of the akhara, are seated on chairs to bless a never-ending queue of devotees. But Tripathi is not among them. Adjacent to this tent, Tripathi’s quarters have been ...