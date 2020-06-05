JUST IN
Business Standard

Ladakh stand-off: Chinese refuse to budge ahead of crucial border meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said a meeting was possible on Saturday

Topics
India China border row | India China tension | Rajnath Singh

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

As the lieutenant general commanding the Indian Army corps in Ladakh prepares for a crucial meeting with the counterpart in China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), there is little from the Chinese side to encourage hopes of de-escalation.

The PLA has not yet formally agreed to attend the military-to-military meeting that India is seeking to organise at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Chushul, Ladakh, to work out a truce that would see the withdrawal of thousands of PLA soldiers that have occupied large chunks of Indian territory at the Pangong Lake north bank and ...

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 01:43 IST

