Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in 'face-off' with Chinese at LAC

They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Army jawans take their position near the encounter site in Shopian on Sunday.
The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley. Representative Image

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said.

They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

Meanwhile, China accused India of crossing border, 'attacking Chinese personnel,' AFP reported.


(This is a developing story)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 13:25 IST

