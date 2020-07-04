Last date for filing Income Tax Returns extended till November 30

The department on Saturday extended the last date for filing tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 till November 30, 2020.

"Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the department said in a tweet.

Last month, the government had extended the date for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31, 2021.

Providing relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax with tax liability up to Rs 1 lakh has also been extended to November 30.

Self-assessment tax refers to any balance tax that has to be paid by an assessee on income after accounting for tax deduction at source and advance tax before filing the return of income. In cases with self-assessment tax liability over Rs 1 lakh, no extension has been granted and interest will be levied in case of delayed payments.

The due date for commencement of operations by new special economic zones (SEZs) for claiming tax holiday under Section 10AA of the I-T Act has been extended by to September 30.

