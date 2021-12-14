- Insurance Gazette: Some discipline is needed in the healthcare ecosystem
- Insurance Gazette: Need to retain the learnings and transform further
- Insurance Gazette: What lies ahead of insurers in post-pandemic world
- Unique charter: Will NaBFID remain a 100% government-owned entity?
- Central govt's push to phase out kerosene still a 'work in progress'
- Centre plans to distribute 37.5 mt of fortified rice by March 2024
Live news: UK has first world's first Omicron death; ADB cuts Asia GDP no
Latest live news: Two policemen are killed as terrorists attack a bus carrying police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Asia economy | Omicron
People queue up outside a vaccination centre in London. Long queues were seen outside walk-in vaccination centres across the UK for booster doses amid the Omicron outbreak (Photo: Reuters)
Latest live news: At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.
Johnson said Omicron accounted for about 40 percent of the cases in London, and hospital admissions were rising. "Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," he told reporters, a day after warning that the country faces a "tidal wave" of infection.
The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Manila-based lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0% for developing Asia, down from 7.1 per cent, and 2022 growth of 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in September.
Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured when terrorists fired at a bus carrying police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the attack on Parliament in Delhi. Two or three terrorists were involved in the attack and they escaped in darkness, said a police officer.
