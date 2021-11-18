JUST IN
Live news: Vedanta moves to restructure group, Meta scales up fact checking

Latest live news: The government will invite financial bids for selling at least five state-owned companies in December-January.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Facebook
Photo: Bloomberg
Latest live news: Vedanta Ltd said on Wednesday it is considering restructuring the mining behemoth by demerging and listing the aluminium, iron, and oil and gas businesses. Vedanta Ltd and the three businesses will operate separately under the restructuring being considered, Anil Agarwal, the billionaire and owner of the group, told PTI

Akasa Air, a fledgling airline backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said it had signed an agreement with CFM International to purchase LEAP-1B engines to power its Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. The deal is worth some $4.5 billion and it was announced a day after the ultra-low cost carrier said it would buy 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes from Boeing for nearly $9 billion.

Meta, the rebranded parent company of the Facebook family of apps, has invested in setting up one of the largest networks of third party fact checkers in India, a top executive has said.

