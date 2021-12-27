- Air India's return flight to Tatas may get delayed due to pending approvals
- Covid-19 vaccine stock-taking: Does India have enough to expand the drive?
- Bharat Biotech eyes 1 billion doses of nasal Covid-19 vaccine in 2022
- Billionaires' club has record 126 members; combined wealth is $728 bn now
- Budget 2022-23: Finance ministry turns tight-fisted for next fiscal year
- Protecting customer data is foremost priority: ShareChat & Moj's Mukherjee
- From cloud to cryptocurrency to the metaverse, tech that dominated 2021
- How govt, pvt sector readied to steer India to path of sustainable energy
- Govt likely to dilute draft e-commerce norms as consultation ends
LIVE: Omicron triggers tighter restrictions; night curfew likely in Delhi
Latest live news updates: With the Covid-19 positivity rate touching 0.55%, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday.
Live news updates: With cases of Omicron seeing a sudden spike across the country, various states have announced stricter regulations, including compulsory vaccination for accessing public places, home quarantine for all international passengers, night curfew and restrictions on the number of people who can assemble in places like markets.
With the COVID-19 positivity rate touching 0.55 per cent, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday, according to sources. Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since June 10, and one fatality.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore at around 12 noon. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore.
