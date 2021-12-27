JUST IN
LIVE: Omicron triggers tighter restrictions; night curfew likely in Delhi

Latest live news updates: With the Covid-19 positivity rate touching 0.55%, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Live news updates: With cases of Omicron seeing a sudden spike across the country, various states have announced stricter regulations, including compulsory vaccination for accessing public places, home quarantine for all international passengers, night curfew and restrictions on the number of people who can assemble in places like markets.

With the COVID-19 positivity rate touching 0.55 per cent, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from Monday, according to sources. Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest since June 10, and one fatality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore at around 12 noon. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore.

