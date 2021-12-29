- 13 Indian firms set to boost India's anti-Covid arsenal with a pill
- From L&T to Reliance Industries, giants hitch a ride on the green road
- Indian Air force clears Tejas Mark 2 design, production in 2023
- Indians to continue to embrace cryptocurrencies despite RBI concerns
- IPO-bound LIC to take glide path for surplus transfer from next year
News LIVE: Omicron variant likely to protect against Delta infections
Live news: While Omicron has been shown to be highly transmissible and can evade some antibodies, after two weeks of getting symptoms immunity to subsequent infections from the strain rose 14-fold.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India’s drug regulator approved two new Covid-19 vaccines, along with an oral antiviral pill, on Tuesday.
Latest live news updates:Infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant can also strengthen immunity against the earlier Delta strain, reducing the risk of severe disease, according to a paper released by South African scientists. While Omicron has been shown to be highly transmissible and can evade some antibodies, after two weeks of getting symptoms immunity to subsequent infections from the strain rose 14-fold, according to the authors led by Alex Sigal and Khadija Khan of the Durban, South Africa-based Africa Health Research Institute. A smaller improvement was found against Delta, they said.
India’s drug regulator approved two new Covid-19 vaccines, along with an oral antiviral pill, on Tuesday, a day after the subject expert committee (SEC) gave its green signal. Vaccines Corbevax (Biological E) and Covovax (Serum Institute of India and Novavax), and antiviral Molnupiravir (Merck and Ridgeback) were given the nod.
Over 7.5 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the US, representing 1 in 10 American children, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More