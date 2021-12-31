JUST IN
LIVE: India Omicron tally over 1,000; Centre asks states to boost testing

Live news updates: The Centre on Thursday urged 19 states and union territories to ramp up Covid testing "in a big way" to identify cases promptly and restrict its spread.

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

omicron
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, said Omicron is gradually spreading in the community.
Live news updates: India's tally of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronvirus (COVID-19) on Thursday crossed 1,000 on the back of Maharashtra reporting its highest single-day infection with the new strain, as states further tightened measures to deal with the surge in coronavirus cases. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, said Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the variant of concern has been found in 46 per cent of the latest samples of regular COVID-19 cases analysed in the national capital.

The Centre on Thursday urged 19 states and union territories to ramp up Covid testing "in a big way" to identify cases promptly and restrict its spread in view of the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi today. Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will also attend the meeting. 

