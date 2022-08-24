Latest news LIVE: 3 IAF officers sacked over accidental firing of Brahmos

Three officers of the were sacked for the March 9 accidental firing of a that landed in Pakistan. An official statement said the services of the officers were terminated after a Court of Inquiry (CoI) found that deviation from their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that led to the accidental firing of the missile. The incident had taken place on March 9 and Pakistan had lodged its protest with India the next day. On March 11, the Defence Ministry said the missile was fired accidentally and it landed in Pakistan.

A former Inc security chief alleged that the forced the firm to put a government agent on the payroll, according to a whistleblower disclosure with US regulators. Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko raised the issue with the US Securities and Exchange Commission among other security lapse claims at . He said the government agent would have had access to sensitive user data due to Twitter’s weak security infrastructure, according to a redacted version of the complaint uploaded by the Washington Post newspaper.

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group said it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), one of the nation's most popular news channels, as it looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan. An firm first acquired a company that in the past was linked to rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The particular company had loaned Rs 250 crore to in 2008-09 and the firm now exercised the option to convert that debt into a 29.18 per cent stake in the news channel company.