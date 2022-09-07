Latest news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today
Topics Today News | Rahul Gandhi | Eknath Shinde
BS Web Team
New Delhi
Last Updated at September 7, 2022 07:58 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari on Wednesday. Before launching the mega rally, the former Congress chief will take part in a prayer meeting at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. Gandhi will launch the Yatra in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among others.
The Supreme Court today will hear the cases related to the rift between Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde factions. This comes as Shinde attacked Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and attacked him for criticising the rebel Sena leaders. Shinde, whose rebellion with 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in June, had always evaded making pointed comments against Uddhav and his son Aaditya who have been calling the rebels "traitors and backstabbers".
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved the country’s first intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine — Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC — for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years. It’s only the second such vaccine in the world, after CanSino Biologics’ vaccine in China, to get regulatory approval. Around 100 mucosal (nose and mouth) Covid-19 vaccines are under development across the world.
