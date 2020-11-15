- Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'; firecrackers add to misery
- Soumitra Chatterjee's condition very grim, last efforts on to revive him
- Concerned about actions that erode trust: Jaishankar on South China Sea
- Delhi CM, cabinet ministers perform 'Diwali pujan' at Akshardham temple
- East Asia Summit: India talks about need to respect territorial integrity
- 'Towering visionary' who laid country's foundation: Cong pays tributes to Nehru
- Diwali celebrated across UP, CM asks people to light lamps for martyrs
- Issue over pay for bus crew will end soon, says Karnataka Deputy CM
- Kejriwal to discuss Covid, air pollution with Amit Shah on Sunday
- Domestic air traffic reaches new high on Friday over Diwali rush
Latest News LIVE: Air quality dips to 'severe' in Delhi after Diwali
FILE PIC: Vehicles ply amid hazy weather condition in Delhi-NCR | PTI Photo
Latest News LIVE updates: The air quality dipped to "severe" at several places across the national capital on Saturday night owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the 'severe' category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.
The Finance Ministry will launch a micro-site on MyGov platform to receive ideas for the annual budget 2021-22 from various stakeholders. The app will go live on Sunday, and will remain open till November 30, 2020 to receive ideas for the budget, the Ministry of Finance said in an official release.
On the political front, a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held today where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader. This was decided a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar on Friday.
