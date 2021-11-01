JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: Modi to address high-level COP26 segment today

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Modi will address high-level COP26 segment today. Kerala is all set to re-open schools from today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the G20 Summit Session I on Global Economy and Global Health, in Rome, Italy, Oct. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level 'Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade' segment at the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change or COP26 on Monday evening.

The COP26 started on Sunday and will conclude on November 12.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest today against non-payment of salaries to employees of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

As Kerala is all set to re-open schools from today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the guidelines prepared jointly by the Department of Health and the Department of Education need to be strictly followed by all schools.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day long visit to Goa today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

