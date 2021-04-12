JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE: Haridwar set for 2nd royal bath of Maha Kumbh despite Covid surge

Haridwar is all set for the second royal bath of Maha Kumbh, which will be held today amid the alarming situation of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
top news of the day | Today News | Maha Kumbh

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Devotees offer prayer and take holy dip on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj
Devotees offer prayer and take holy dip on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj
Haridwar is all set for the second royal bath of Maha Kumbh, which will be held today amid the alarming situation of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand.

The Delhi High Court today will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to Centre and Delhi Government to remove the age limitations for deciding upon the beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held today. As per practice, votes will counted in the evening after conclusion of polling at 4 pm.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.



CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh