LIVE: Govt to hold all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session today

The mortal remains of Health Minister Naba Das, who succumbed to bullet injuries, were brought to his official residence early Monday. Das was shot in Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital. According to a statement from the government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. "He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," CMO quoted him as saying.

The mortal remains of Health Minister Naba Das, who succumbed to bullet injuries, were brought to his official residence early Monday. Das was shot in Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital. According to a statement from the government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das. "He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," CMO quoted him as saying.

in India's top producing state Maharashtra are set to stop cane crushing 45 to 60 days earlier than last year as heavy rain has curtailed sugar cane availability, a senior state government official has said. The western state, which accounts for more than a third of the country's sugar output, could produce 12.8 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022/23 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, down from an earlier forecast of 13.8 million tonnes, Maharashtra's sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said. Lower sugar output could prevent the world's second-biggest exporter from allowing additional exports, potentially supporting global prices and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to increase their shipments.

A top Republican has said that the risk of conflict with China over Taiwan is 'very high', after an American general said in a memo that the country will be at war with China by 2025. In an interview to Fox News, the new chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the US House of Representatives Michael McCaul said, "We have to be prepared for this and it could happen I think as long as Biden is in office projecting weakness as he did with Afghanistan that led to Putin invading Ukraine -- that the odds are very high we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific." On Friday, a US general said he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, saying Taiwan's and America's presidential elections in 2024 may give Chinese President Xi Jinping an 'opportunity'.



A full emergency was declared at 8.04 pm last evening at the Cochin International Airport after an Air India Express flight from Sharjah experienced suspected hydraulic failure during landing, a CIAL spokesperson said. All 183 passengers and six crew members onboard flight IX 412 were safe. The CIAL said no runway was blocked or flights were diverted due to this incident. The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 pm and air operations were declared normal. An Air India Express spokesperson said later it was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time (8.34pm) and no urgency or emergency call was made by the pilot to the Air Traffic Control.