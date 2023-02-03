Latest LIVE: Congress to stage nationwide protest on Adani row on Feb 6

-
ALSO READ
Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace
LIC stk hovers around June lows but analysts remain bullish, see 37% upside
LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore
Thrust on non-par products to yield desired results: LIC chief M R Kumar
Q1 results: LIC registers multifold jump in profit at Rs 683 crore
-
Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "Government at the Centre is using common people's money to support their closest friends. Congress party has decided to have nationwide agitation across districts of the country in front of LIC and SBI offices on Monday."Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in Indonesia's capital Friday for talks bound to be dominated by the deteriorating situation in Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and cooperation in finance and health.
Announcing that Rs 100 crore will be released to the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority before March 31, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said there was an urgent need to take up development in the areas of education, industry, infrastructure, and for promoting Kannada.
Visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the European Union (EU) will impose new sanctions on Russia by February 24, the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 08:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU