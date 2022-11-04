Latest LIVE: Layoffs begin at Twitter after Musk's takeover, says report

Himachal polls: to address rally in Kangra district today

General Secretary Vadra will address a rally on Friday in Nagrota Bagwan in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

In a press conference held by candidate from Nagrota Bagwan and party Secretary RS Bali said, "It is a matter of pride for us that will be coming to the hometown of former leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development work of GS Bali."

AAP to declare its CM candidate for Gujarat today via public opinion

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener will announce on Friday the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, party office-bearers said on Thursday.

On October 29, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

to commence job cuts at today as advertisers hit pause

Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees.

Billionaire plans to eliminate half of Twitter’s workforce, making good on plans to slash costs at the social media platform he acquired for $44 billion last month, people with knowledge of the matter have said.