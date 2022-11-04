JUST IN

Kerala governor appoints Ciza Thomas as VC of APJ Abdul Kalam University
After Diwali, Chhath, Northern Railways rolls back platform ticket hike
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns planet is heading toward 'climate chaos'
China's zero covid policy fails badly as new cases found everyday: Report
Latest LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Himachal's Kangra today
Himachal polls: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Kangra district today
Morbi bridge collapse: Search and rescue operation officially complete
UP ATS arrests 2 suspects from Saharanpur, Haridwar for links with Al-Qaeda
ED files chargesheet against 19 people in Rs 2,215.98 cr fraud case
Delhi govt extends electricity subsidy application deadline to Nov 15
Latest LIVE: Layoffs begin at Twitter after Musk's takeover, says report

From Elon Musk's Twitter layoffs to AAP announcing its CM candidate in Gujarat, catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Congress | Priyanka Gandhi | Himachal Pradesh elections

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)
Himachal polls: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Kangra district today

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally on Friday in Nagrota Bagwan in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

In a press conference held by Congress candidate from Nagrota Bagwan and party Secretary RS Bali said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometown of former Congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development work of GS Bali."

AAP to declare its CM candidate for Gujarat today via public opinion

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce on Friday the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, party office-bearers said on Thursday.

On October 29, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elon Musk to commence job cuts at Twitter today as advertisers hit pause

Twitter Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees.

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter’s workforce, making good on plans to slash costs at the social media platform he acquired for $44 billion last month, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 08:03 IST