Latest LIVE: Layoffs begin at Twitter after Musk's takeover, says report

From Elon Musk's Twitter layoffs to AAP announcing its CM candidate in Gujarat, catch all the live updates from across the globe here
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 4, 2022 08:39 IST
Himachal polls: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Kangra district today
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally on Friday in Nagrota Bagwan in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.
In a press conference held by Congress candidate from Nagrota Bagwan and party Secretary RS Bali said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometown of former Congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development work of GS Bali."
AAP to declare its CM candidate for Gujarat today via public opinion
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce on Friday the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, party office-bearers said on Thursday.
On October 29, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Twitter Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees.
Billionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter’s workforce, making good on plans to slash costs at the social media platform he acquired for $44 billion last month, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
