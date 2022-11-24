Latest LIVE: EC should be independent, not a 'yes man' of govt, says SC

-
The Supreme Court has said that people manning the Election Commission of India should not be "yes man" of the government but "independent who can act independently" even if it comes to taking on the prime minister. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph emphasised that the appointment of the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners should be "procedure-based and transparent".
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has filed an application in the London high court, seeking permission to appeal against his extradition order in the Supreme Court. The 51-year-old diamantaire, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in London, faces charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.
Amid China's growing assertiveness in the maritime domain, defence minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's call for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the 9th Asean Defence Ministers Meeting, during the Cambodia-chaired ADMM Plus gathering at Siem Reap, Singh said, "India advocates free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and calls for peaceful resolution of disputes while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations."
RH200, the versatile sounding rocket of Isro, has registered its 200th consecutive successful launch from the shores of Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) termed it a "historic moment".
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 08:29 IST
