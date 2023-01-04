Latest LIVE: PM, CM don't have disciplinary control over ministers, says SC

Prime minister or a chief minister does not have disciplinary control over the members of the council of ministers and it is not possible at all times for them to take the whip whenever a disparaging statement is made, the said on Tuesday. The observation by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer came while delivering its judgement on the issue of freedom of speech and expression of public functionaries. The Prime Minister or the Chief Minister does not have disciplinary control over the members of the Council of Ministers. It is true that in practice, a strong Prime Minister or Chief Minister will be able to drop any minister out of the Cabinet.



Notwithstanding global headwinds, passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India grew at a fast clip in Calendar 2022 (CY22), led primarily by a 28 per cent growth in exports by the country’s largest PV maker — Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) — during the year. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data, the overall PV exports clocked 11 per cent growth during the first 11 months of 2022, to 535,352 units. The December export data is yet to be released by the automotive industry body. MSIL beat its Korean rival Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) in exports in 2021-22 and managed to maintain momentum. HMIL, too, saw strong growth of 13.7 per cent in exports in CY22, to 148,300 units, up from 130,380 units in 2021, reveals data.



Union Commerce and Industry Minister said India has the potential to become a world leader in the footwear and leather sector. Addressing the gathering at the Council for Leather Exports Export Excellence Awards here, Goyal asked the organisers to explore the possibility of encouraging new companies, entrepreneurs, and those who come up with innovative ideas and enter into uncharted territory with newer markets and products, by recognizing them through these awards. The Minister said the industry hopes to achieve higher exports than last year - both in goods and services.