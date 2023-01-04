JUST IN

US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: Prez Murmu
PM, CM do not have disciplinary control over council of ministers: SC
Rajasthan has made big contributions to women's empowerment: Prez Murmu
Minorities Commission to meet on Jan 17 to resolve Jain shrine issue
Can't place more restrictions on political officials' right to speech: SC
Agnipath is game changer scheme for armed forces: Defence Minister
PM Modi to interact with students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023
UP-RERA website to improve services with launch of version 2.0 by May
Latest LIVE: PM, CM don't have disciplinary control over ministers, says SC

New Delhi 
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Prime minister or a chief minister does not have disciplinary control over the members of the council of ministers and it is not possible at all times for them to take the whip whenever a disparaging statement is made, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. The observation by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer came while delivering its judgement on the issue of freedom of speech and expression of public functionaries. The Prime Minister or the Chief Minister does not have disciplinary control over the members of the Council of Ministers. It is true that in practice, a strong Prime Minister or Chief Minister will be able to drop any minister out of the Cabinet.

Notwithstanding global headwinds, passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India grew at a fast clip in Calendar 2022 (CY22), led primarily by a 28 per cent growth in exports by the country’s largest PV maker — Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) — during the year. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data, the overall PV exports clocked 11 per cent growth during the first 11 months of 2022, to 535,352 units. The December export data is yet to be released by the automotive industry body. MSIL beat its Korean rival Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) in exports in 2021-22 and managed to maintain momentum. HMIL, too, saw strong growth of 13.7 per cent in exports in CY22, to 148,300 units, up from 130,380 units in 2021, reveals data.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India has the potential to become a world leader in the footwear and leather sector. Addressing the gathering at the Council for Leather Exports National Export Excellence Awards here, Goyal asked the organisers to explore the possibility of encouraging new companies, entrepreneurs, startups and those who come up with innovative ideas and enter into uncharted territory with newer markets and products, by recognizing them through these awards. The Minister said the industry hopes to achieve higher exports than last year - both in goods and services.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 07:30 IST